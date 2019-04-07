Cross-party Brexit talks stall

Talks with Labour over a Brexit deal have stalled. But that hasn’t stopped Theresa May calling for compromise on both sides – or risk remaining in the EU after all.

In a video message recorded at Chequers, she said while there were many things the two sides disagreed on, she still hoped they could ‘find a way through’.

However the Prime Minister is facing a growing backlash within her own party over the talks – while Labour is also under pressure to demand a public vote on any deal which might emerge.