Critics condemn new UK asylum reform bill as ‘inhumane’

People trying to cross the Channel to reach UK shores could, in theory at least, be turned back by Border Force officials while they’re still out at sea.

It’s part of sweeping reforms proposed today to the asylum system.

The Nationality and Borders Bill could also pave the way for processing centres for people seeking asylum being set up offshore.

Campaigners have condemned the bill as inhumane while the Home Office insists it will stop the system being abused while prioritising those in most need of protection.