Criticism and concern as Queen’s death leads to array of services cancelled

The Queen’s death has seen an array of services cancelled – causing some puzzlement, consternation and – in some cases – increasingly vocal criticism.

Morrisons turned down the bleep volume on its self-service tills. The country’s official cycling body warned people not to take their bikes out on the day of the funeral.

Center Parcs announced it will order holiday-makers to leave its UK sites on Monday, meaning some will be forced to leave midway through pre-booked breaks. And some NHS operations will be cancelled.