Cricketer ‘stepped in’ to defend gay men, court told in brawl trial

England cricketer Ben Stokes has told the jury at his trial that he tried to defend two gay men before a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub and did not mock them. He also said the injuries on his hands were down to his years playing professional sport and were not a result of the fight. Earlier, one of his co-accused in the trial had the charge against him dropped. The jury was also shown footage from a camera worn by one of the police officers who arrested Ben Stokes.