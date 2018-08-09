Cricketer ‘stepped in’ to defend gay men, court told in brawl trial

The forecast for the next 5 days
England cricketer Ben Stokes has told the jury at his trial that he tried to defend two gay men before a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub and did not mock them. He also said the injuries on his hands were down to his years playing professional sport and were not a result of the fight. Earlier, one of his co-accused in the trial had the charge against him dropped. The jury was also shown footage from a camera worn by one of the police officers who arrested Ben Stokes.