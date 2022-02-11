Cressida Dick: ‘Strong leadership’ needed for new Met Police chief, says Priti Patel

Strong and decisive leadership will be needed to restore public trust in the Metropolitan Police, Home Secretary Priti Patel has warned.

The search has begun for a new commissioner who can turn around the scandal-ridden force and head up the UK’s counter-terrorism operations.

Dame Cressida Dick said she’d suddenly resigned yesterday evening after the London mayor lost confidence in her ability to deliver change.

This comes as the Met finds itself in the middle of an investigation into alleged lockdown breaching parties at the very heart of government.