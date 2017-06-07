Craig Oliver: ‘May about to be returned with significantly increased majority’

Sir Craig Oliver, David Cameron’s former communications director, says he expects Theresa May to be returned to power with a “significantly increased majority”. Tom Baldwin, a former director of communications at the Labour Party and a senior adviser to Ed Miliband at the last election, says if Labour loses seats, its campaign cannot be judged a success. The journalist Miranda Green, who was former Liberal Democrat leader Paddy Ashdown’s press secretary, says the country has returned to a red/blue “1980s pattern of voting”.