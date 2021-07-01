CQC to look at whether criminal offences have been committed at maternity units

More on our exclusive investigation into the state of maternity services in Nottingham, after a number of babies died or were left brain damaged.

This programme can reveal that a cross party group of MPs wrote to former Health Secretary Matt Hancock expressing “extremely serious concerns” about Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, but they never got a reply.

Following our investigation carried out with The Independent newspaper, the care watchdog says it’s looking at whether a criminal offence has been committed by the trust.

Warning: There are themes in this report some viewers may find distressing.

Producer: Toby Bakare.