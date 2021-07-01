Channel 4 News
1 Jul 2021

CQC to look at whether criminal offences have been committed at maternity units

Health and Social Care Editor

More on our exclusive investigation into the state of maternity services in Nottingham, after a number of babies died or were left brain damaged.

This programme can reveal that a cross party group of MPs wrote to former Health Secretary Matt Hancock expressing “extremely serious concerns” about Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, but they never got a reply.

Following our investigation carried out with The Independent newspaper, the care watchdog says it’s looking at whether a criminal offence has been committed by the trust.

Warning: There are themes in this report some viewers may find distressing.

If you have been affected by any issues in that report, you find help by going to channel4.com/support

Producer: Toby Bakare.