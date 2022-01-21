Covid: Why are some people not getting vaccinated?

New research says a lack of trust in political leaders and experts is part of the reason some people are still refusing to get a Covid vaccine, even in groups considered high risk, like ethnic minorities and people from the lowest income households.

The researchers say the government needs to improve its messaging in order to win people round.

But why are they still so hesitant?

We went to Shepherd’s Bush, an area in London with one of the lowest vaccine uptakes in the country.

Over four in 10 people haven’t had a single dose, and almost 70% remain unboosted.