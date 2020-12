The first batches of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine are thought to have arrived in the UK today, carried by a fleet of unmarked lorries from Belgium, through the Eurotunnel.

It’s the first step in the country’s biggest vaccination drive in history – and the sheer enormity of the logistical challenge is becoming clear.

At the moment, it’s not viable to get the fragile doses to residents inside care homes in England and officials have conceded that they may need to wait.