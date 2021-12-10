Covid: ‘Tsunami’ warning as Omicron set to become dominant variant within days

Today saw the highest daily rate of new Covid cases since last winter’s wave.

More than 58,000 cases were reported, with the UK Health Security Agency warning Omicron will overtake Delta as the dominant variant by the end of next week and that at current rates the UK will exceed one million Omicron cases by the end of the month.

In Scotland, the first minister warned there may be a “tsunami of infections” and announced stricter rules on self-isolating.

At Westminster, Downing Street announced it would be cancelling its staff Christmas party, perhaps more for the politics than the epidemiology.