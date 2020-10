As many of us prepare for increasing restrictions on our daily lives, thousands are also still grieving.

Covid has taken the lives of many frontline workers, with their families still questioning why more was not done to protect them at the time.

So how will we remember the key workers who died and ensure that more lives are not lost because of systemic failures?

East London had the highest death rate in the whole country this April, in fact more Londoners lost their lives than during the Blitz.