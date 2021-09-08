Covid: The unvaccinated patients in intensive care

Covid booster jabs could start being handed out later this month, according to the Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who says he’s now just waiting for advice on who should be eligible.

But what about those who still haven’t taken up the vaccine at all? Covid cases are some 26 times higher than this time a year ago, and the vast majority of patients in hospital are unvaccinated.

The latest figures show almost 39,000 new Covid infections across the UK. A further 191 deaths have been reported, and there are currently just under 8,000 Covid patients in hospital.

We have been to the Royal London Hospital, where some 90% of Covid patients in intensive care have not been vaccinated.