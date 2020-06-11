Covid: Quarter of social care leaders believe most care home infections are from hospital patients

A report by a group representing social service directors across England has found nearly a quarter of them believe the majority of coronavirus cases in care homes are the result of rapid discharges of patients from hospital.

The survey – which received responses from 146 local authorities – also highlights concerns that people were potentially discharged untested to care homes that had insufficient protective equipment.