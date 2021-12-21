Covid: No new restrictions before Christmas in England, says Johnson

Boris Johnson has said there’s not enough evidence to justify new Covid restrictions in England before Christmas, although he wouldn’t rule out imposing tougher rules after that to protect public health, again urging people to “exercise caution”.

But, as Scotland and Wales announced they would be bringing in new restrictions, the Welsh Parliament will be recalled tomorrow to discuss what’s being called “a matter of urgent public importance”.

Across the UK there have been 90,000 new Covid cases, and almost 900,000 booster and third jabs have been given out – the second highest figure on record.