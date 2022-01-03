Covid NHS staff crisis: trusts declare critical incidents over shortages

At least half a dozen NHS trusts across England have declared critical incidents because of Covid-related absences, with one of the country’s biggest acute trusts in Lincolnshire warning that “extreme and unprecedented” staff shortages were compromising patient care.

Latest figures show more than 1,900 patients with Covid were admitted to UK hospitals in a single day, with more than 157,000 new cases across England and Scotland.

But in Lincolnshire, trust bosses insist that “essential services remain fully open for anyone who needs them”.