Covid: Johnson says ‘there are probably many things we wish we had done differently’

Boris Johnson admitted today there are many things he would have done differently during the pandemic, as his chief scientist warned that Covid will be with us “for the foreseeable future”.

The latest 24-hour government figures show a further 112 people are sadly reported to have died with Covid, bringing the UK total to 126,284.

There have been another 5,000 new cases in the UK. And another 330,000 people received their first dose of the Covid vaccine yesterday. Almost 28.5 million people have now received their first dose of a vaccine.