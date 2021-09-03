Covid: JCVI not recommending jabs for healthy 12 to 15-year-olds

The government’s advisers on vaccinations have for the first time ever asked ministers to seek extra advice on giving 12 to 15-year-old children the Covid jab.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) have now extended the list of children with underlying health conditions eligible for the vaccine, but the committee said the impact on children from school closures was outside their remit.

Latest figures for the UK show there have been more than 42,000 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, the highest since mid July, while 121 deaths have been reported.