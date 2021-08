Covid rules have officially changed. From today, under 18s and people who are fully vaccinated in England and Northern Ireland no longer have to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who’s tested positive for the virus.

That’s already the case in Scotland and Wales and brings some relief for those suffering under the so-called “pingdemic”..

But the pandemic isn’t going anywhere, with the number of new cases remaining at around 30,000 a day.