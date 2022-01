The government is reducing the time people in England will have to isolate if they get Covid from six to five full days, but only if they test negative from day five.

The new rule, which comes in next Monday, is aimed at reducing the staffing problems being caused to public services by the current Omicron wave, as new data from NHS England today highlighted just how much pressure the NHS is under.

We visited Milton Keynes Hospital to see how they’re coping.