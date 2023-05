The government says it’s releasing all the material that’s relevant to the Covid Inquiry.

Campaigners for bereaved families have said it’s ‘outrageous’ that the Cabinet Office thinks it can be the one to decide what is relevant.

And the former Judge leading the inquiry has threatened legal action if the government doesn’t hand over Boris Johnson’s Whatsapp messages and diaries unredacted. Meanwhile Mr Johnson says making the row public is unfair to him.