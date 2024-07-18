Covid Inquiry: Government failures led to more deaths

“The UK government and devolved administrations and civil services failed their citizens.”

That was the damning verdict of the chair of the UK covid inquiry today, as she published her first. She pointed to authorities preparing for the wrong thing, and resources being diverted by Brexit as some of the many reasons the country wasn’t ready when Covid hit.

Reacting to her warning that It is not a question of if another pandemic will strike but when, health leaders said the new government must start preparing.