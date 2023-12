After weeks of testimony alleging chaos at the heart of Downing Street during the pandemic, today it was Boris Johnson’s turn to put his side of the story.

As relatives of Covid victims held up signs in protest in the inquiry room Mr Johnson told them that he was deeply sorry for their suffering and loss

He admitted he should have “twigged” sooner how serious the virus was but defended the infighting and sweary whatsapp messages as an inevitable part of politics in a crisis.