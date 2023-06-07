Covid generation: MPs warn of damage of pandemic on England’s kids

An entire generation of children in England could be damaged by the impact of the covid pandemic, without more effective government intervention, MPs have warned.

The Public Accounts Committee say it’s ‘alarming’ that it could take a decade for the gap between the attainment of disadvantaged pupils and their classmates to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

A particular problem in helping children catch up is an increase in absence rates.

Jane Deith has been to an academy in Swindon which has come up with its own solution to the issue.