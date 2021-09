The vaccine booster rollout has begun with third jabs being offered to people in care homes, the over 50s, frontline health and social care staff and vulnerable people.

The rollout has started in England and Wales, and Scotland and Northern Ireland will follow in offering boosters, provided six months has passed since people’s second vaccine injection.

The extra jabs are intended to combat a feared rise in infections during the winter and evidence of waning immunity from double vaccinations.