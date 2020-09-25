Covid cases rising at universities across Britain

The number of coronavirus cases has jumped at universities across the country.

The University of Liverpool has 87 confirmed cases of Covid-19 among students and staff.

Whilst Manchester Metropolitan University has already confirmed 32 students and two staff have tested positive.

The University of Exeter told us around 30 regional coronavirus cases have been attributed to their University.

In Wales – Swansea University has confirmed 21 individuals have tested positive.

And in Scotland – 120 coronavirus cases have been confirmed at Edinburgh Napier University.

In Dundee – four cases have been confirmed at Abertay University but 500 students have been asked to self-isolate as a result.

At the University of Glasgow, 172 students have tested positive since the start of term and more than 600 are self-isolating.