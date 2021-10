A serious incident investigation has been launched to find out why up to 43,000 people in England and Wales may have been wrongly given negative results on their PCR tests.

Testing operations provided by a lab run by Immensa Health Clinic Ltd in Wolverhampton have been suspended.

The company has said it’s “fully collaborating” with the government on the matter.

NHS England said it would be contacting everyone who might still be infectious to advise them to get tested again.