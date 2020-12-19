Covid-19: UK nations tighten Xmas rules – amid fears new strain speeds up spread

Just four days ago the Prime Minister had said it would be “inhuman” to cancel Christmas. But in his latest press conference, warning of a rapid spread of a new strain of the virus, in effect he did just that for London and the South East of England putting them into a new Tier 4.

Wales will also face the strictest restrictions from midnight tonight though they will be allowed some mixing on Christmas Day.

In the new Tier 4 for England, there can be no mixing indoors with any other household – even at Christmas. All non-essential shops must close along with gyms, hairdressers and salons. And no travel will be allowed in or out of the area.

In the rest of the country, mixing of up to three households will now only be allowed on Christmas day only and not the planned five-day period.