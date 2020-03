A 23-year-old who transitioned from female to male as a teenager has said she should have been given more therapy and been challenged before her life-changing surgery.

Keira Bell is giving evidence in landmark legal action against the Tavistock clinic which runs the UK’s only NHS gender identity service.

The clinic has said it puts the interests of all its patients at the heart of its services and said it hopes the case will help dispel some of the myths around transgender children.