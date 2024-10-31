County Lines Gangs: Children forced into drug crime in Scotland

Across the UK children are being stabbed, trafficked or even murdered by people they believe to be their friends.

New data, given exclusively to this programme, provides a snapshot of the harrowing consequences for young people who are exploited by organised crime gangs and groomed into transporting drugs.

Most children refuse to report or even speak out about their experiences.

Our Scotland Correspondent, Kathryn Samson, has been talking to one boy who warns this could happen to any child, from any background, anywhere in the country.

A Home Office spokesperson told us, “We are determined to stop evil criminal gangs from exploiting and luring young people into crime and drugs. The government committed in their manifesto to introducing a new offence to tackle child criminal exploitation.”