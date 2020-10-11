Country at ‘precarious point’ in covid crisis, scientists warn

Boris Johnson has been briefing cabinet ministers today about the new three tiered lockdown system for England – amid stark warnings by leading scientists that the country is at a ‘precarious point’ in the coronavirus crisis.

Political leaders in the north say their local economies could be shattered by the new restrictions – and want much more control over test and trace efforts as well as financial support.

A further 12,872 new UK infections have been confirmed in the last 24 hours – with a sharp rise in the numbers of hospital patients.

While a further 65 deaths have been reported.

That takes the total to 42, 825.