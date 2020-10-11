Channel 4 News
11 Oct 2020

Country at ‘precarious point’ in covid crisis, scientists warn

North of England Correspondent

Boris Johnson has been briefing cabinet ministers today about the new three tiered lockdown system for England – amid stark warnings by leading scientists that the country is at a ‘precarious point’ in the coronavirus crisis.

Political leaders in the north say their local economies could be shattered by the new restrictions – and want much more control over test and trace efforts as well as financial support.

A further 12,872 new UK infections have been confirmed in the last 24 hours – with a sharp rise in the numbers of hospital patients.

While a further 65 deaths have been reported.

That takes the total to 42, 825.