Councils promise free school meals after footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign

‘If the Government won’t fund it – we will’ – say councils, cafes, restaurants and bars who have rallied behind the footballer Marcus Rashford’s campaign to provide children on free school meals in England with food during the half term holidays.

Conservative MPs voted down a Labour move to extend the voucher scheme this week, but several local authorities say they will pay for childrens’ lunches themselves, including Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham.

Tonight, the UK Government said they had expanded eligibility for free school meals to more children than any other in decades – as well as increasing welfare support.