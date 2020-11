The government has said it remains committed to Conservative manifesto commitments not to raise income tax, VAT or National Insurance.

It comes after the chancellor announced yesterday that he would jettison the party’s commitment to spend 0.7% of GDP on foreign aid. Today, the IFS warned that Rishi Sunak’s spending review is likely to result in a council tax rise of £70 per household and people on Universal Credit could end up worse off next year as well.