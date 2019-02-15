Could UK exporters be hit with a no-deal Brexit premium?

If you’re a business wanting to ship your goods to Japan before the Brexit deadline, you’ve missed the boat – literally.

According to the Business Secretary, today was the last day on which container ships could leave the UK with enough time to guarantee reaching some East Asian ports before the 29th of March.

Journeys can take up to 48 days and there’s concern that if Britain leaves the EU without a deal, a lot of cargo will end up in a customs limbo.