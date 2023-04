The prospect of many more months of NHS strikes and in the run up to May’s local elections the state of the health service – and the public sector pay disputes could well affect the outcome in a swathe of marginal seats.

Jackie spoke to the former Labour adviser and now radio presenter, Ayesha Hazarika, and Katy Balls of The Spectator magazine.

She began by asking how the Prime Minister is going to sort out the industrial action problems.