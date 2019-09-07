Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 6.30pm
Menu
17m
7 Sep 2019

Could MPs take the PM to court to force Brexit delay?

Reporter

A cross party group of MPs – including some former Conservatives recently expelled from the party – say they are willing to go to court to stop Boris Johnson breaking the law by refusing to delay Brexit.

A bill requiring Mr Johnson to seek a delay if there’s no Brexit deal in place, is set to become law on Monday. But the prime minister has been adamant – declaring he would never ‘beg Brussels for an extension’.