Could Covid-19 and Brexit lead to Sotland’s exit from the United Kingdom?

Our Scotland correspondent Ciaran Jenkins has been talking to voters who previously rejected independence to see if the tide is turning, and what might be behind their change of heart.

Polls suggest that support for Scottish independence has never been stronger. Could this be the end of the Union?

Our Scotland correspondent Ciaran Jenkins has been talking to voters who previously rejected independence to see if the tide is turning, and what might be behind their change of heart.

Sources: ITV, BBC, Twitter (@ruthdavidson).

LISTEN AND SUBSCRIBE

You can listen to, download and subscribe to The Fourcast on Apple Podcasts here.

Also available on Google Podcasts, Spotify, Acast, CastBox and other good podcast apps.

The RSS feed is here.