Could BAME medics help change attitudes to immigration?

The author and journalist Sathnam Sanghera has been meeting those on the frontline to ask whether their sacrifices might help change Britain’s attitudes to immigration in the future.

For many communities, medicine is a generational career – 44 per cent of the NHS medical workforce come from minorities.

And whilst people took to their doorsteps every Thursday to clap our NHS heroes, Britain’s attitude towards immigration has been less warm.

