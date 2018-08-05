Could a new law making organ donation compulsory save hundreds of lives?

Hundreds of people could be saved every year, according to ministers, by a new law on organ donation. It’ll make everyone in England a donor unless they explicitly opt out. The government is bringing in the new system after a consultation showed the vast majority of people approve of organ donation – but only a minority are actually registered as donors. Our health and social care correspondent Victoria Macdonald has been to the Transplant Games in Birmingham – to find out how organ donations are transforming lives.

How much of a difference does Health minister Jackie Doyle-Price think this could make?