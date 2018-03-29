Channel 4 News
29 Mar 2018

Cot deaths could be linked to genetic mutations

Science Editor

In the 1990s campaigns to tackle cot deaths were amazingly successful – reducing the tragedy of sudden infant deaths by 81 per cent in the UK. But since then the number of cases has remained constant at around 300 a year. Now scientists have identified a particular gene that could be a factor in some of these cases. And, as our science Editor Tom Clarke reports, that could lead to more ways to tackle the problem.

