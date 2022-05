Energy bills are set to go up by more than £800 this autumn – as the regulator warned that the price cap is likely to hit £2,800 in October.

Ofgem’s boss described soaring gas prices as a “once in a generation event” – made even more acute by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Campaigners say – millions more people will be thrust into what is known as “fuel stress” – forced to choose between paying for food or heating their homes.