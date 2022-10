As Rishi Sunak begins the challenge of tackling Britain’s economic crisis, new data from the Office for National Statistics has revealed that the most basic supermarket items have risen by nearly two thirds in just a year.

In the struggle to put food on the table – some shops are reporting a rise in the number of people shoplifting, often for the essentials.

Reporter Martin Read has been out and about in Cardiff to find out how retailers, and customers, are managing.