Cost of living crisis: More people in full-time work seeking financial advice, says charity

Rising prices are of course having a real impact on people already struggling with the cost of living.

The charity, Turn2us, which advises people in financial difficulty, says it’s receiving an increasing number of calls for help from those in full-time employment.

Among them is a teacher who told Channel 4 News he worries about being able to pay his family’s bills and afford petrol each month.

We were invited inside the call centre where the Turn2us helpline operates.

