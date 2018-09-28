Coroner says Pret food labelling ‘inadequate’ after teenager’s death

A coroner is writing to the Environment Secretary Michael Gove to ask him to consider changing the rules on food labelling in shops like Pret a Manger. It follows an inquest into the death of a teenager who suffered anaphylactic shock after eating a baguette, bought from Pret at Heathrow Airport, that did not fully list ingredients. Dr Sean Cummings said he would contact Michael Gove to prevent another death like that of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse.