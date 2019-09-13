Channel 4 News
Next on TV
Tomorrow 6.30pm
Menu
3m
13 Sep 2019

Coroner says allergic teenager who died after eating Byron burger was ‘misled’

By

The family of a teenager who died after eating marinated chicken as he celebrated his 18th birthday at the Byron burger chain has demanded tougher new laws on food allergen labelling in restaurants. The coroner ruled that Owen Carey, who told staff he had a dairy allergy, was reassured by the menu into thinking the meal was safe to eat. Byron’s chief executive admitted the food industry needed to do more to support customers with allergies.