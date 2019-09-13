Coroner says allergic teenager who died after eating Byron burger was ‘misled’

The forecast for the next 5 days
Catch up on TV bulletins
Delivered daily to your inbox
The family of a teenager who died after eating marinated chicken as he celebrated his 18th birthday at the Byron burger chain has demanded tougher new laws on food allergen labelling in restaurants. The coroner ruled that Owen Carey, who told staff he had a dairy allergy, was reassured by the menu into thinking the meal was safe to eat. Byron’s chief executive admitted the food industry needed to do more to support customers with allergies.