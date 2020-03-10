Coronavirus: UK cases rise to 373 as sixth person dies

A man in his 80s with underlying health issues has become the sixth person in the UK to die after testing positive for the virus.

The number of known UK infections is up by 54 on yesterday with the total now standing at 373.

Health officials have warned that the the start of the peak of the coronavirus epidemic is expected in the UK within the next fortnight.

But while other European countries take ever more drastic measures to reduce the risk of the virus spreading, our officials and the government have defended their decision not to follow suit.

Ayshah Tull has the latest.