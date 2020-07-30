Coronavirus self-isolation period extended from seven to 10 days

People who test positive for coronavirus, or display symptoms, must now self-isolate for 10 days, not seven as previously advised.

The UK’s chief medical officers say the change is needed because of a “low but real possibility of infectiousness” for longer than previously thought.

The official number of UK deaths from coronavirus has risen by 38 today, bringing the total number to 45,999.

And new figures from the Office for National Statistics show that by the end of May, England had seen the worst overall excess mortality rates in Europe.