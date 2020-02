A number of British people are amongst the 3,700 passengers stuck on board the quarantined cruise ship, the Diamond Princess.

They’ve been told not to leave their cabin, while the vessel will stay at sea for another 13 days in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

We spoke to the British couple David and Sally Abel, currently holed up in their cabin, and started by asking if they were confined there all day long.

