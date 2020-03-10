Coronavirus: on Wales’ public health frontline

The operation to process calls from worried members of the public and to carry out laboratory testing is being led by Public Health Wales.

The broadcaster Sky has sent home staff at its Cardiff call centre after a worker there was diagnosed with corona virus.

A deep clean of the offices is now said to be underway.

As of this morning, the number of confirmed cases in Wales remained at six.

Our home affairs correspondent Andy Davies spent the day with their staff.