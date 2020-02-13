Coronavirus & Me: Ben Kavanagh’s complete journey

Irish teacher Ben Kavanagh has become an unexpected internet sensation.

His videos of everyday life throughout the Covid-19 coronavirus epidemic have been watched by millions, offering a unique insight into what it’s like to be caught up in the middle of a global outbreak.

From exploring Wuhan’s deserted streets to being held in quarantine for 12 days, Ben has filmed every step of his journey.

He has shown what everyday life is like behind the headlines which have swept around the world.

Braving a city in lockdown to go shopping. Spending his birthday in his flat alone as the virus rapidly spreads through China. Being evacuated to the UK. Living for almost two weeks in quarantine – and finally being reunited with his family.

This is Ben’s complete journey.