Coronavirus: Health Secretary says it will take ‘weeks’ to fix testing chaos

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock has defended the Covid testing system after MPs challenged him over lack of availability.

One described the testing system as ‘a bloody mess’.

During an urgent question in the House of Commons several MPs talked about the struggles their constituents had faced in getting a test.

Mr Hancock admitted there were ‘operational challenges’ but added the government was working hard to fix them.

In today’s other developments, more than three thousand people have tested positive for Covid-19, 27 people have died in the last 24 hours, and the total number of deaths is now 41, 664.